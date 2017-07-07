Twenty days of searching and still no Gisela found

EXACTLY a month after the death of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Boniel, “Task Force Boniel” search and retrieval team made another three rounds of dives in the waters of Lapu-Lapu City.

On the 20th day of the operation, Gisela’s body has not been found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Gisela was allegedly killed by her husband, Bohol Board Member Nino Rey Boniel, on the 7th of June.

Her body was said to have been thrown in the waters between Caubian and Olango islands in Lapulapu City.

Yesterday, five divers searched for the mayor’s body more than three miles from the Hilton Wharf in Punta Engaño. They dove an average of 17.5 meters below sea level.

“20 days, 48 dives. Wala tay nakit-an na lawas ni Mayor Boniel (We have not found the body of Mayor Boniel),” said Chief Insp. Junnel Caadlawon.

As the head of operations of the Lapulapu Police, he clarified that the failure to find the body of Mayor Gisela does not mean the entire operation has also failed.

Caadlawon said that the effort and time given by the volunteer divers is commendable.

“Kun mahuman karon or unsa, mapasalamaton gihapon ta sa tanan nga niapil ani nga operation (If the search ends today, we are still grateful to all those who joined the operation),” Caadlawon said.