Sirao, a ‘no man’s land’ – city official

THE mountain barangay of Sirao will be like a “no man’s land”. This was the statement of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Nagiel Bañacia on the danger of the incident of landslides in the area.

Bañacia said the Mines and Geo-Sciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) recommended that the area should be vacated because of the danger it may cause to the residents.

There is nothing they could do to stop the earth movement, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recent earthquake and heavy rains, it could pose danger to the resident.

He said it is best to just leave their homes.

“But what we can do is mitigate. Let us accept the fact that this is happening,” he said.

He said there is a “fear forecast” that the landslide will reach the neighboring area Pulangbato.

The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) earlier reported that at least 100 families are affected by the landslide incident in the mentioned mountain barangay.

Bañacia said to help the displaced family, P3 million standby funds will be proposed to the City Council.