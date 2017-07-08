Military sends Cebu chamber donations to Ormoc

Assistance arrives in Ormoc early morning on July 08, 2017, two after the 6.5 magnitude quake hit the province of Leyte. (Contributed Photo/ Col Medel Aguilar)
The military’s Central Command (Centcom) sent water and other donations from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. to communities affected by last Thursday’s earthquake in Ormoc City, Leyte.
They were joined by other agencies in conducting an assessment of the damage wrought by the quake whose epicenter was at Jaro town, Leyte.
