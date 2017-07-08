Girl accuses habal driver of rape

A TEENAGE girl accused a habal-habal or motorcycle-for-hire driver of raping her at a secluded, forested portion in Barangay Upper Media Once in Toledo City, midwest Cebu at past 3 a.m. last Friday.

The driver identified as Benyll Juarez was arrested by Toledo City police outside his home in Sitio Das Adam, Barangay Lupotan, Toledo City yesterday.

The girl said she fell asleep and woke up in a secluded, forested portion of Barangay Upper Media Once where the rape occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the suspect threatened her and took her cell phone and an undetermined amount of money. Juarez supposedly abandoned the girl, who managed to ride a bus home and reported the incident to her aunt who accompanied her to a police precinct and filed a complaint against the suspect. PO2

PO2 Jonever Manabat said they traced the suspect through the victim’s cell phone which Juarez supposedly pawned to another person.

Juarez is detained at the Toledo City Police Precinct.