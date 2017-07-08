Laguna faces Global Cebu at CCSC pitch tonight

For Stallions Laguna FC coach Ernest Nierras Jr., a perfectly manicured pitch is not the only reason to play a good game of football.

Nierras said this on the eve of their rematch against Global Cebu FC in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Cebu City Sports Center field.

It was also an indirect swipe at the Ceres Negros FC officials who blamed the bad condition of the pitch for their 1-0 loss to Global Cebu FC last Wednesday evening witnessed by a record audience of 5,350 football fans.

“We trained this morning at the pitch and I told coach Marjo (Allado) that as long as there are two goals and a space in between the goals, then we can play. The Stallions will never complain about pitch conditions because both teams play at the same pitch,” said Nierras at yesterday’s pre-match press conference at the Golden Prince Hotel.

Global Cebu and the Stallions’ first encounter last May 27 ended in a, 1-1 draw at the Biñan football stadium. Their rematch is scheduled at 7 tonight at CCSC.

“What’s good for them is good for us and what’s bad for them is also bad for us. You ask us to go to the mountains to play or play in a nice pitch then we will come,” added Nierras.

Nierras espects tonight’s rematch to be very tough one for his injury-plagued lineup. “We were just kind of unlucky in our games, and we have to create more luck on our side. We will play our heart out, give everything out,” said Nierras.

Stallions’ forward Ruben Doctora said they will go out there tonight hoping to score their first win. The Stallions are currently mired at second to the last spot with three points from three draws and six losses while Global Cebu is in third place with 17 points from a 5W-2D-2L card.

Motivated by fans

Meanwhile, Global Cebu head coach Marjo Allado is hoping to experience the same massive support they got from Cebuano football fans who went out in record numbers for their game against Ceres Negros last Wednesday.

PFL officials confirmed that it was the biggest attendance in a PFL match with 5,350 fans.

Global Cebu’s team captain, Misagh Bahadoran said fan support gives them the biggest motivation to play harder. He said that the fans served as the 12th man on the pitch last Wednesday night.

“I feel sad when you come to the Rizal Stadium and only see five to ten people watching and most of them are relatives, girlfriends or wives of our players,” said Bahadoran. “Football in the Philippines should be like what happened last Wednesday night.”