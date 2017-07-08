Elite caging gets going

A NEW season of the Elite Basketball Club-Cebu unfolds tonight at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Three matches will highlight the opening night with the Wolves battling the Bulldogs in the first game at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs will be facing former player Antonio Datan, who transferred to the Wolves to join Jax Bautista.

The Bulldogs will be led by shooter Yasser Magdara and Borgie Cabigas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second game, the Tigers gun for a strong start after a runner-up finish last year as they battle the Stallions of Sarge Pena and Ruel Navarez.

The main game will pit the defending champion Sharks versus league newcomers Cheetahs.

Now on its ninth season, the tournament has 10 competing teams.

Only eight squads will advance to the playoffs, which will be played in knockout affairs.