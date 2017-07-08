Mingla, Lacion fight for Gov’s Cup crown

Game today

USC Gym

3 p.m.- Minglanilla vs. Consolacion

THE inaugural crown and the whopping P500,000 top purse will be at stake today as the Minglanilla Archangels and the Consolacion Sarok Weavers face off in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-21 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament Best-of-Three Finals at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym in Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

The tournament, initiated by the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission and spearheaded by executive director Ramil Abing, is down to one final game after the two protagonists traded wins in the first two games of the title series.

The South Division champions Archangels drew first blood via a 77-70 win at the Minglanilla Sports Complex but the North Division rulers returned the favor in Game 2 where it pulled off an emphatic 91-64 victory at the Consolacion National High School Gym.

Loser in today’s match will not go home empty handed as a P300,000 runner-up cash is also at stake.

Emmanuel Villamor, who scored a game-high 18 points in Game 2, will remain the player to watch out for the Sarok Weavers, while Nebril brothers Marc Glen and Mark Justine are expected to carry the loads for the Archangels.

Mark Justine will try to bounce back from a forgettable Game 2 performance that saw him failing to score a single points after netting a team-high 20 points in Game 1.