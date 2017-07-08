MSBC HOOPS ON

THE MONDAY Squad Basketball Club (MSBC) Open League 1st 5’10”’ and Under Tournament gets underway today at Casals Village in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

In the first game at 9 a.m., Victorious Secret will take on PN Alumni, the Tropang Ballers and San Remegio collide in the second match, while PLDT-SME will clash with Team Irish in the third game followed by the N.A. Headshot and Kokem Builders duel. The final match will pit WYE Delta and Penthel.

The 20 competing teams were divided into two groups. Only the top four in each bracket moving to the knockout playoffs.