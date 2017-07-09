Compostela fire left elderly couple homeless

Electrical short circuit burned half a million worth of properties including an elderly couple’s home in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town located around 30 kilometers north of Cebu City on Friday morning.

The fire left couple Bonifacio and Virgina Pumar homeless while it also burned their cash savings of at least P300, 000 and their jewelry collection of still undetermined amount.

SFO1 Erwin Castañeda of the Compostela Fire Station said the Pumar residence was estimated to cost around P120, 000.

But the couple, both retired educators, managed to leave their burning home unharmed, Castañeda said.

Castañeda said the fire reported at 11:45 a.m. started at the couple’s living room where a “defective” stand fan was left unplugged and was placed under control in six minutes, preventing this from spreading to nearby structures.

Fire fighters from the neighboring Danao City and the Lilaon town also helped put out the flame.