Minglanilla police nabs drug peddler

A suspected drug peddler from Barangay Pakigne, Mingalanilla town was arrested in a buy bust operation this morning.

Eri Cabigas, 34, was arrested for possession of eight triangular packs of shabu estimated to cost P2, 124 and cash amounting to a total of P420, including the P200 buy bust money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Superintendent Dexter Calacar, head of the Minglanilla Police Station, said that they placed Cabigas under surveillance for two weeks prior to his arrest in Sitio Lower Pakigne at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Cabigas is now detained while Minglanilla police prepare a complaint about the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which they will file against him on Monday.