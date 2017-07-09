Search for article

Minglanilla police nabs drug peddler

SHARES:

12:48 PM July 9th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, July 9th, 2017 12:48 PM

 

A suspected drug peddler from Barangay Pakigne, Mingalanilla town was arrested in a buy bust operation this morning.

Eri Cabigas, 34, was arrested for possession of eight triangular packs of shabu estimated to cost P2, 124 and cash amounting to a total of P420, including the P200 buy bust money.

Police Superintendent Dexter Calacar, head of the Minglanilla Police Station, said that they placed Cabigas under surveillance for two weeks prior to his arrest in Sitio Lower Pakigne at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Cabigas is now detained while Minglanilla police prepare a complaint about the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which they will file against him on Monday.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.