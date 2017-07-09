Cockpit employee killed

A 41-year old cockpit employee died after he was shot by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City at 11 am Sunday.

Roland Lambohon sustained a gunshot wound at the back of his head and died on the spot, said SPO1 Janice Tamayo of the Cebu City police’s Homicide Division.

Tamayo said Lambohon lived in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City and was in Carreta with his common-law partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we arrived at the crime scene, nobody saw the face of the suspect. Or maybe they’re just scared to say anything,” Tamayo said. Police have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.