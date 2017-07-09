Rider Omega Pro sweeps elite titles

THE RIDER Omega Pro Tri Team swept the elite titles in the Sogod 80/80 Triathlon last Saturday in Sogod town, north Cebu.

Joland Olmilla and Cianyl Gonzales topped the 80/80 category’s elite division while their debuting junior triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Andrea Manayon did the same in the 40/40 category.

Olmilla clocked three hours, 15 minutes and eight seconds to win the male elite crown while Gonzales finished in 3:51.15 to top the women’s side.

Joseph Miller placed second (3:16.37) while Christian Saladaga came in third (3:17.00) in the men’s race.

Rue Reinhardt Pañibon (3:52.50) and Merly Silva (4:36.57) were the runners up in the distaff side.

The 80/80 category featured a 1.8-kilometer swim, 65k bike and 14k run.

Remolino bagged the male elite title in the shorter 40/40 category by clocking 1:37.56. Manayon finished the female elite on top with a time of 1:50.30.

Meanwhile, Spectrum Tri Team ruled the 80/80 relay division. The 40/40 division relay champion was Tri Kids Jr.