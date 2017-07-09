Global Cebu topples Stallions Laguna, moves up to second

Global Cebu FC remained perfect when playing at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as it logged its second straight win in the Philippines Football League (PFL) by defeating the Stallions Laguna FC, 3-0, last night.

Team captain Misagh Bahadoran scored in the 49th and 67th minute while Shu Sasaki added one more goal in the 86th minute as Global Cebu added three more points to its standings for a total of 20, which is good for second place.

The team now has six wins, two losses and two draws, trailing Meralco Manila, which has 23 points.

The Stallions Laguna is at seventh place in the standings just ahead of current last placer Ilocos United FC. They have three points off a 0-7-3 (win-loss-draw) record.

Bahadoran put on a superb performance in front of more than 5,000 Cebuano football fans. He scored the first goal in the 49th minute after breaking away from the defense of Stallions’ goal keeper Benito Rosalla Jr. inside the goal box.

Motivated by the “Sinulog” chant from the fans, he scored another goal in the 67th minute courtesy of Shu Sasaki’s lob from the left side of the penalty box. Rosalla Jr. managed to block the ball but he failed to secure it, giving Bahadoran a chance to slide the ball for the goal.

Sasaki sealed the win with a rare bicycle kick in the 86th minute coming from Wesley Dos Santos’ cross court pass.

Global Cebu FC will next play the Davao Aguilas FC this Saturday still at the CCSC.