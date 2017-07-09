Accenture upsets Convergys to stay clean in E-Leagues for Basketball

THE Accenture Sharks once again bared their fangs, bringing down the back-to-back defending champions Convergys Converters, 59-51, last Saturday in the Elite Classic of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 13 at the City Sports Club Cebu-Gym.

Junas Marion Misa fired 13 points and had three teammates scoring at least eight points as the Sharks earned a piece of the leadership in the Elite Classic standings with their second win in as many outings.

Dysam brothers Franz Dionne and Kenneth scored 18 and 14 markers, respectively, but Convergys faltered to get a good follow-up of its 85-47 opening day win over Telstra.

Convergys ended the first period with an 11-9 lead, but Accenture struck hard in the next stanza, using a 21-13 run to surge ahead at the half, 30-24.

Also improving to 2-0 (win-loss) were the Lexmark Stalllions, who nipped the ePerformax Reds, 58-51.

Winning anew after starting its campaign with a 38-36 triumph over Sykes, Lexmark drew 18 points, six steals, five rebounds, one block and an assist from Franco Angelo Cipriano.

Cipriano got the needed support from Sylvester Millevo, who nailed 11 markers.

Robert Gilo scored 15 and Patrick Anthony Ybañez added 12 for the Reds, who slid to 0-2.

In the EVO League, the QBE Generals likewise improved to 2-0 with a dominating 64-43 triumph over the Optum Knights.

Stuart Foot and Johnrey Girasol combined for 30 markers to lead the Generals, who kicked off their campaign with an easy 77-36 win over Streamline Kangaroos.

Joman Ryan Garduque was the lone twin-digit scorer for Optum with 14 points.

Streamline also played last Saturday versus the Teletech, but the outcome remained unofficial as league officials are still conducting an investigation after the Titans fielded in players, who were not in the list of their official lineup.