A lifeless body of an unidentified girl was found in a grassy area in Sta. Lucia Village in Pit-os, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City at around 7 this morning.

Talamban police said the girl, whose age range between 14 and 20, was wearing blue short pants and a gray t-shirt.

PO1 Alfred Cabanero said investigators had a hard time identifying the victim as her face was heavily damaged by a hard object.