AN earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck an area located nine kilometers southeast of Ormoc City, Leyte Monday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it recorded the temblor at 9:41 a.m.

Areas which experienced the earthquake at intensity 5 were Ormoc City, while Mayorga town and Tacloban City in Leyte province and Mandaue City in Metro Cebu while Lapu-Lapu City also in Metro Cebu experienced an intensity 2 aftershock.