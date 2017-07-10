Search for article

Fire razes factory, two houses in Mandaue

06:38 PM July 10th, 2017

By: Cris Ligan, Norman Mendoza, July 10th, 2017 06:38 PM

Fireman do the overhauling of the fire that burnt a factory in Henan Cortes St., Mandaue, City.
(CDN PHOTO/ Lito Tecson)

A FIRE razed a plastics factory and two houses along P. Basusas Street, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City at 4:53 am Monday.

Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Station, Chinese fire volunteer brigade and fire brigades from the cities of Mandaue and Cebu took nearly two hours to put out the fire at past 5 am.

The fire originated at the rear portion of the warehouse managed by Jennifer Pitogo. Senior Fire Officer Arnold Lao of the Mandaue City Fire Station said electrical short circuit is being considered as the cause of the fire.

Senior Fire Officer Edgar Vergara said passersby heard a loud explosion that was later confirmed to have been caused by the factory’s transformer. Sacks of plastic granules were lost and the guard ran for safety.

One truck and two multicabs  parked inside the warehouse compound were also burned. No one was hurt and damages were pegged at P3 million.

There were no toxic residue found in the area based on the assessment of environment personnel.

