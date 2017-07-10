Sunshine after the rain at Marco Polo



SUMMER has come and gone but Marco Polo Plaza Cebu brings you brighter days with Sunshine after the Rain promo!

Delight in an overnight accommodation at a Deluxe Mountain View Room and revel in a breakfast buffet for two for as low as P3,999 net. Dip into the hotel’s mango-shaped pool, have fun with other amenities, and relax like it’s summer all over again.

Enjoy all these and more when you stay from now until July 31, 2017. Today, July 10, is your last chance to book! Take a breather at Cebu City’s finest – Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 or email resv.ceb@marcopolohotels.com. /PR