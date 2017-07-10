International Travel Festival set on July 14-16



GET your passports and suitcases ready because the most awaited travel fair in the region is back this July 14 to 16 at Ayala Center Cebu.

International Travel Festival invites travelers to book their dream destination and browse through over a hundred exhibitors.

Directly book your flights and vacations hassle-free at the booths of local and international airlines such as Philippine Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, SilkAir, Singapore Airlines, Eva Airways, AirAsia, and Air Swift.

Book your stay at over 50 hotels and resorts from across the Philippines’ prime destinations. Visit the booths of The Manila Hotel, Berjaya Makati Hotel, Bayview Park Hotel Manila, Hennan Bohol, South Palms Resort Panglao, Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort, Radisson Blu Hotel, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, and Cebu Parklane International.

For more information, you may contact MyEventology Co at +63915 915 6701 or (032) 406 6692. You may also email them at info@myeventology.ph, or visit their website at www.myeventology.ph.