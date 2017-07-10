Girl dead, sister injured by SUV

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl died while her 13-year-old sister was severely injured after they were hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Sitio Saac II Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at past 7 pm Sunday.

Ariana Veliganio failed to make it after she and her sister were rushed to the Mactan Doctors Hospital. Her sister Antoneth Veliganio stood with her beside the road when the incident occurred.

PO3 John Pino said the mother of the victims told them that the driver didn’t stop to help and sped off towards Barangay Maribago leaving passersby to rush her two children to the hospital.

Pino said they are pursuing the suspect’s whereabouts.