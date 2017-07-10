BIGGER AND BETTER

After successful inaugural season, Governor’s Cup organizers promise more exciting second season

To say that the inaugural season of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-21 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament was a rousing success is an understatement.

Lawyer Ramil Abing, executive director of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), was grinning from ear to ear as the league’s inaugural season came to an end before a huge crowd who watched the winner-take-all match between eventual champions Minglanilla Archangels and Consolacion

Consolacion Sarok Weavers at the University of the San Carlos Gym on Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

“We didn’t expect that our first season to be this successful,” said Abing right after the Archangels hoisted the championship trophy following a come-from-behind 75-69 win over the Sarok Weavers.

The tournament followed a home-and-away format but league officials decided to have the deciding Game 3 of the Finals be held at a neutral ground.

“We staged Game 3 in middle ground but the venue was still filled to the rafters,” said Abing.

Part of the huge crowd were Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale.

With the resounding success, Abing assured that next year’s edition will be better and bigger.

“The governor was very happy with the outcome of the first season and he promised to increase the financial subsidy for the competing teams,” said Abing.

Divided into groups—the North Division and South Division, the league’s inaugural season drew a total of 38 teams. Each squad received P20,000 as subsidy from the provincial government.

Aside from the subsidy, the number one to three teams in each division after the elimination round were awarded with P30,000, P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

For winning the Governor’s Cup crown, Minglanilla, the South Division champion got a whopping P500,000 cash prize. The North Division champions Sarok Weavers still had a reason to celebrate as they won P300,000.

“The tournament became highly successful because the local government units were very supportive.”