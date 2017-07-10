Fajardo, Heruela partners anew

FROM their time as studs of the University of Cebu all the way to being pivotal role players with San Miguel Beer, Brian Heruela and June Mar Fajardo have forged a bond unlike any other.

Now, they’re carrying that over to a brand new business venture as they launched the Pound for Pound Fitness Cebu City last Sunday.

Located in Unit 3 Juana Osmeña Street in Cebu City, the gym is an endeavor that the two cagers have undertaken with Chosen One Clothing founder, Nap Pamatian. And Heruela said that it made absolute sense for them to take this on as fitness is something that is near and dear to both his and Fajardo’s heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a field that’s related to what we do. It didn’t take long for this venture to materialize, maybe a month or two,” said Heruela, who in spite playing limited minutes, was a factor in the Beermen’s 4-1 conquest of Talk N Text in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.

“We wanted to spread what Pound and Pound does. We wanted to bring in different workouts that people are not used to doing. Basically, we wanted to share what we do,” added the burly guard, who paired with Fajardo to help the University of Cebu win the 2011 Cesafi title here in Cebu.