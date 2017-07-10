CLASSES GO ON

Netizens objected to the non-suspension of classes in Cebu City after an earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck an area located 9 kilometers southeast of Ormoc City, Leyte, yesterday morning and caused a 3-point magnitude aftershock in Cebu City.

Arthur James Casolari said, “Wow! Ha ha ha Immortals na ang mga taga Cebu (Wow! Hahaha. Cebuanos are immortals now).”

Bataycan Sanjuan Janice wrote, “Kuhaon nalang jud para safety ang mga estudyante (Students must be sent home for their own safety).”

Mikyla Rhea commented, “No suspension, but amo na gikuha amo mga students (we already fetched our students).”

