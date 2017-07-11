City Hall mulls new 911 emergency hotline

THERE is a need to unify the number to call during emergencies by using the 911 emergency hotline.

In a press conference yesterday, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña noted that under the current setup, there are several numbers to call during emergencies which creates confusion.

People are even unaware of what number to call for help, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To streamline the city’s emergency response system, the city will launch the 911 emergency hotline through the Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Inc.

“We are trying to integrate all of our services into one number. They are going to prepare a program for us,” Osmeña announced.

Osmeña met with Jimmy Chua, business head of PLDT’s Corporate Relationship Business for Visayas and Mindanao to discuss the matter.

The 911 number will be directly handled by City Hall, he added. The hotline will connect the caller to emergency, rescue, police or fire services.

The mayor also said he wants the 911 hotline to be a toll-free number.

“We are not going to worry about maintenance. They will come up with a proposal soon,” he said.

Osmeña said payment for the hotline will possibly be charged to the city’s disaster fund.