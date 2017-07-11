Robbery eyed in murder of call center agent: CCPO

Cebu City Police Office is looking into robbery as motive for the killing of a call center agent in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City yesterday morning.

Aireen Adolfo, 24, was found lying face down and lifeless in a grassy area of Sta. Lucia Village in Pulangbato.

Adolfo was a call center agent and a local model.

Her face was badly damaged. A rock with traces of blood and strands of hair was found in the crime scene. But her wallet and cellphone were already missing.

CCPO Director Snr. Supt. Joel Doria said that aside from the robbery with homicide angle, investigators are also considering the possibility that the victim was raped.

Investigators are still waiting for the medico legal of the victim.