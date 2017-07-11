BINISAYA shines light on Visayan films

NOW on its 7th run, BINISIYA Film Festival sets its eyes on bringing the artistry and depth of Visayan-made films to the Cebuano audience.

Head on to Vibo Place this July 15 for the screening of BINISAYA short film collections from festivals over the years.

On July 24-28, there will be film appreciation/criticism workshops with Mariya Lim and USC Cinema teacher Atty. Grace Lopez. On July 28, Above the Line Productions’ Jill Anoba-Yap will discuss what it means to be a professional filmmaker and how to act like one on set at A Space Cebu. On July 29 and August 4-6, join an intensive workshop that aims to develop filmmakers and material through mentorship with battle-scarred filmmakers at the Binisaya Film Lab 2017.

On August 11, there will be another short film screening this time at A Space Cebu. Prepare to take on a filmmaking challenge with the 48-Hour Shoot Out initiated by the Motion Picture Society of Cebu on Aug. 11-13.

This year, BINISAYA goes around the province of Cebu with projector and laptop in tow to bring cinemas closer to the people. The two-week caravan will run from August 19 to September 2.

On August 25-26, Musician and Sound Engineer Gerald James D’Lonsod will reveal how to take your film sound to the next level at A Space Cebu.

Watch out for the much-awaited festival proper this September 22 to 30. Exciting activities are in store for filmmakers and film aficionados such as outreach programs, PechaKucha Nights, Director’s Round Table, Producer’s Round Table, Awards Night for Shorts in Competition and Asian Shorts in Competition, and an After-party Gig.

For updates and inquiries, visit their website festival.binisaya.org or like their page facebook.com/binisaya.