Condo-living for millennials at Bloq Residences

BLOQ Residences offers smart, practical and unique loft units for students and young professionals in Borbajo St., Talamban, Cebu City.

The 24-square-meter loft unit includes a spacious living area, fitted-out bathroom, and kitchen countertop in the lower loft and a quiet, private space in the upper loft.

The 8-storey building consists of 126 units and is accessible from the main road with ample parking spaces. It is also complete with basic amenities such as 24/7 security and CCTV cameras, Roof Deck Lounge, Reception Hall, generator, Laundry Area on the rooftop, 30 regular parking slots and an elevator which are all taken care of by Bloq Residences’ in-house property management team.

Each sold unit already includes doors, fixtures, white wall paint with a smooth finish, aircon provision, electricity, and water. Unit owners also have the option of retrofitting their units and combining both studio and loft type units.

The property management team allows a maximum of four visitors per unit and pets such as small dogs, turtles, fish, and birds.

Bloq Residences is developed by Acropolis Land, a subsidiary of RFK Holdings Inc. Acropolis Land commits to creating affordable, livable, and modern homes in the Philippines, focusing on strategic areas in Cebu. Bloq Residences also has residential buildings in Plaridel and Sikatuna.

For inquiries and showroom viewing, you may contact 266-1198 or visit bloqresidences.ph.