Ramen Dojo opens in SM City Cebu

AUTHENTIC Japanese Ramen place, Ramen Dojo, finally opens its newest branch in SM City Cebu.

The restaurant which has branches in other parts of the Queen City of the South has gained popularity for its tasty and affordable Ramen. Ramen Dojo’s mission is to satisfy the Cebuanos’ Ramen cravings.

Try their best-seller Ramen Styles – Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Mixed Seafood, Pork, Spicy Tantan, Miso, and Spicy Sichuan. If one can’t get enough of the ramen, you may also avail of the Dojo Combos which combines your choice of ramen plus gyoza or chicken rice, or even Yakisoba.

Ramen Dojo’s noodles are delivered daily to ensure that ramen lovers get the freshest and most affordable authentic ramen in town!

Visit Ramen Dojo at the second level of The Northwing, SM City Cebu.