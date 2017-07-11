Rico’s Lechon boosts #DaBestGyud campaign

The campaign, which was launched February of last year, started with the expansion of its branches. The company has also improved the business in different aspects such as the interior of the physical branches, the menu, the manpower and the standardized recipes. The company, which started as a lechon delivery business in Mabolo, has now become a restaurant chain with three branches (Mabolo, Lapu-Lapu and Escario).

Their signature lechon, known for its flavorful seasoning, has grown in popularity. It has become a favorite not only in Cebu but all over the country. To cater to the increasing demand, the company delivers lechon every day anywhere in the country. Thus, in order to reach a wider audience, the company plans to open another branch in the southern part of Cebu City. Winning a prestigious award has certainly set the bar higher for Rico’s Lechon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t expect for this business to prosper. The only thing that matters to me is the taste of the lechon,” said Dionson.

The family business which has been around for 20 years hopes to grow more and preserve the name of the restaurant. As Rico’s Lechon strengthens #DaBestGyud Campaign, Cebuanos are now in for more campaigns and better services.

For more information about Rico’s Lechon, visit their website at www.ricoslechon.com.