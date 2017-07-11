One dead, seven hurt in multicab mishap in Tabogon

AN elderly man died while seven others were injured after a multi-cab they rode in flipped over at an uphill area of Barangay Muabog, Tabogon town in northern Cebu at 3 pm last Sunday, July 9.

Macario Loberanes died at the Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod, about 24 kilometers from Tabogon town.

Police said the multi-cab’s engine malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to flip backwards.

PO2 Aldwin Pepito of the Tabogon police said the 20 passengers were all residents of Barangay Taba-ao and had just come from a burial at a public cemetery in Barangay Muabog.

Those injured were identified as Venerando Monleon, Florita Patotoy, Josephina Dragon, Ronei Eneri, Pedro Baral, Elvira Sumaylo and Isidro Monleon. All were treated at the Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod town.