A SUSPECT in the murder of a call center agent denied involvement during interrogation by police Tuesday afternoon.

Sherwin Miñoza Velasquez, a 43-year-old relative of victim Aireen Adolfo, said he was at the cockpit when the incident occurred.

Adolfo’s remains were found in a grassy area in Sta.Lucia, Barangay Pulang Bato Cebu City yesterday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Velasquez admitted being jailed on illegal drug possession charges last year and had just been released last January 25.