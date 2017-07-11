Female drug suspect, others nabbed in Danao drug bust

AN old man and eight persons were arrested while having a pot session inside a makeshift shanty at Sitio El Cantorin , Barangay Looc, Danao City last Monday evening.

Police identified the suspects as 63-year-old Virgilio Aroma, a resident of the area, Danica Gomez, Marialyn Camansi, Kenneth Joel Labador, Ronnel Toledo and Darryl Montalban.

SPO1 Arnold Labini of the Danao City police precinct said they were supposed to go after a female drug suspect named Marita Camargo and her cohort Niel Allen Granada who were under surveillance following complaints from residents.

Camargo and Granada tried to run away and the chase ended in a makeshift shanty where Aroma and the other suspects were having a pot session.

Seized from Camargo and Granada’s possession were sachets containing shabu worth P14,000 and P1,000 in drug proceeds. The other suspects yielded shabu and drug paraphernalia. All are detained at the Danao police precinct.