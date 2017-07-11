Woman dead, 1 injured in motorbike-taxi crash in Mandaue City

ONE woman died and one man was hurt when their motorbike crashed into a taxi at DM Cortes St. in Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City at around 5 AM on Tuesday.

Julie Mae Baco, who was riding at the back of the motorbike, was declared dead upon arrival at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. Baco sustained severe head and body injuries.

The injured motorbike driver was identified as Gideo Herona. Baco and Herona are both from the town of Compostela.

Mandaue City traffic investigator said the motorbike was heading to Lapulapu City when it collided to a taxi driven by Julian Asenota, causing the motorbike riders to be thrown from their vehicle.

Asenota’s taxi was on the opposite lane and was about to turn left during the accident. Asenota, who hails from the town of Naga, was not hurt but his taxi unit has been damaged.

Asenota has yet to appear at the Mandaue City traffic office for investigation.