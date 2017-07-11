Drug suspects nabbed, more than P200K worth of shabu seized

Several drug suspects were arrested in various police operations in Cebu last Monday, July 10 and Tuesday.

In Moalboal town, drug suspects Judie Gumalal and Jemmil Bugwat were arrested by police who seized from their possession 20 grams of shabu worth P236, 000.

Another three drug suspects in Moalboal, this time in Barangay Saavedra were arrested at past midnight Tuesday. They were identified as Ricky Sadagnot, Henny Sangilan and Dexter Sevilla.

Taken from their possession were 10 grams of shabu worth P118,000. The suspects are detained at the Moalboal police precinct.

In Bantayan town, northern Cebu, drug suspect Donna Ybanes Fariola was arrested at Barangay Bantigue at past midnight Monday.

In Liloan town, police arrested two drug suspects identified as Ramil Pepito and Merlyn Pepito were arrested

In Cordova, Cebu, two drug suspects identified as Celedonio Sumalinog “Celsie”, 51, and Russel Dulangon alias “Randy” were arrested along with an unspecified amount of shabu./Visayas State University Intern Angenette Intern