Luigi’s b-day wish: Aid for Marawi soldiers, Ormoc quake victims

“NO lechon please.”

Instead of sending him “lechon” or any other personal gifts on his birthday, Mandaue City Mayor Luis Gabriel Quisumbing is asking well-wishers to instead make donations which he could later send to soldiers who are now deployed in Marawi City, and the earthquake victims in Ormoc City.

Quisumbing, who will turn 38 years old today, said donations will be accepted at his city hall office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ok, so despite my best efforts at keeping it a secret, some of you know it’s my birthday on Wednesday and many have been asking where to send some gifts/lechon etc. I am truly, truly grateful and humbled that you would remember me on my birthday. To be honest, your friendship is all I could want or need but this year, I have a small favor to ask,” Quisumbing said in a message which he posted on his Facebook page Monday night.

The mayor said that while he is grateful, he would prefer that donations like canned goods, bottled water and tents or tarpaulin are sent to his office in lieu of lechon or any other personal gifts.

“Thank you everyone. From the bottom of my heart, I will always cherish your friendship. With your permission, I’ll share your love with our soldiers in Marawi and quake victims in Ormoc. Right now, they need all love and affection we can muster,” Quisumbing said on FB.

Earlier, the Mandaue City Council approved the allocation of P100,000 as cash aid to the conflict-affected Marawi City.