City Hall readies cash aid for Sirao families

FAMILIES in Barangay Sirao who lost their homes to series of landslides affecting the mountain barangay will soon be getting P20,000 cash aid from City Hall.

Lea Japson, head of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said they have initially identified 16 families who will qualify for the cash aid.

“The P20,000 financial assistance will be for the families whose houses were washed out due to the landslides. Some of them have already relocated and transferred to a different area,” Japson told Cebu Daily News.

She said that the cash aid will be in addition to the housing materials which City Hall earlier released.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Rick Reduction and Management Office, said a budget request of P320,000 that will cover the P20,000 aid for the 16 affected families will be included in a budget request that they will submit to the City Council for approval.

But Bañacia reminded beneficiaries of the cash aid of the need to already vacate the areas where they used to live and find a safer place to live in.

However, they will not be barred from visiting their old homes to tend to animals and the farms that they left behind.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) earlier reported the presence of caves underneath the Sirao mountain, the reason for the series of landslides experienced especially in Sitios Tawagan and Langub.