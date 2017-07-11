Reenactment of mayor’s last moments in Bohol resort

A REENACTMENT of the alleged execution of late Bien Unido mayor Gisela Boniel and the dumping of her remains at sea will be conducted by the search and retrieval team at the Dive Camp Resort in Bien Unido town, Bohol province today.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot said they will conduct the reenactment with one of the suspects, Riolito Boniel, on board the motor banca they used to transport the mayor.

He said this reenactment may help determine the nearest location where the mayor’s remains were dumped.

The divers who will meet them at the Olango Channel will head to the location to find the body.

The reenactment will also complete the search and retrieval operation after nearly 50 dives in 23 days searching for the mayor’s remains.

By that time, Cabagnot said they can recommend to the Police Regional Office to finally terminate the search and retrieval operation.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office chief, earlier told reporters that even without the mayor’s remains they still have a strong case in court against the mayor’s husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Boniel and his accomplices.