Search for article

Female drug dealer caught, yields P4.7M in shabu

SHARES:

06:23 PM July 12th, 2017

Recommended
By: Fe Marie D. Dumaboc, July 12th, 2017 06:23 PM

Suspected drug dealer Marietta Selerio was arrested in her home in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapulapu City Wednesday morning. (CDN PHOTO/Fe Marie Dumaboc)

A FEMALE drug dealer was arrested in a drug bust by operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at her home in Sitio Amplaya, Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City at 7:30 am Wednesday.

The 57-year-old suspect identified as Marietta Selerio yielded 950 grams of shabu worth P4.7 million and assorted credit and ATM cards.

PDEA Regional Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said Selerio dealt in drugs with her husband for a decade. Her husband was jailed in Muntinlupa in 2002 and died a few years after.

Ruiz said Selerio took her husband’s contacts there. Ruiz said her name cropped up in most reports they received on illegal drug activities.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.