Female drug dealer caught, yields P4.7M in shabu

A FEMALE drug dealer was arrested in a drug bust by operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at her home in Sitio Amplaya, Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City at 7:30 am Wednesday.

The 57-year-old suspect identified as Marietta Selerio yielded 950 grams of shabu worth P4.7 million and assorted credit and ATM cards.

PDEA Regional Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said Selerio dealt in drugs with her husband for a decade. Her husband was jailed in Muntinlupa in 2002 and died a few years after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruiz said Selerio took her husband’s contacts there. Ruiz said her name cropped up in most reports they received on illegal drug activities.