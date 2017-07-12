Two Lapu City Hall workers caught with drugs

Two Lapu-Lapu City government employees tagged as “high value targets” were arrested by police at Felicitas Village, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City at past 6 pm Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Gallego Gomez, who claimed to be assigned at the City Administrator’s Office and his cousin Roberto Gomez worked at the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC).

Gallego Gomez, a resident of the area, was caught by police with a sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

His companion identified as Edilberto Canono also yielded drug paraphernalia.

Two hours later, police arrested Roberto Gomez at Sitio Baybayon in Barangay Looc.

The younger Gomez yielded four small sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Two of his companions identified as Philip Noval and Angelo Flores had shabu and drug paraphernalia in their possession and were also arrested.