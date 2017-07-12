Search for article

Search operation for mayor’s remains scheduled Thursday

SHARES:

06:49 PM July 12th, 2017

Recommended
By: Norman Mendoza, July 12th, 2017 06:49 PM

Task Force Boniel held a reenactment of the killing of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel early Wednesday morning. (CONTRIBUTED/Adolfo Igot)

Lapu-Lapu City police re-scheduled the final search and retrieval operation for the remains of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Boniel tomorrow.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, said the divers were already exhausted from the reenactment of the alleged murder and disposal of the mayor’s remains Wednesday morning. The weather was also a factor in re-scheduling the operation.

Riolito ‘Etad’ Boniel, one of the suspects, accompanied the authorities during the reenactment of mayor Boniel’s murder at the Dive Camp Resort in Bien Unido, Bohol.

The reenactment began at 1:30 am and the team reached the Olango Channel in Lapu-Lapu City at 4:30 pm.

They used a motorized banca similar to that used by the suspects in dumping the mayor’s remains.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.