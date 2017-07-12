Search operation for mayor’s remains scheduled Thursday

Lapu-Lapu City police re-scheduled the final search and retrieval operation for the remains of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Boniel tomorrow.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, said the divers were already exhausted from the reenactment of the alleged murder and disposal of the mayor’s remains Wednesday morning. The weather was also a factor in re-scheduling the operation.

Riolito ‘Etad’ Boniel, one of the suspects, accompanied the authorities during the reenactment of mayor Boniel’s murder at the Dive Camp Resort in Bien Unido, Bohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reenactment began at 1:30 am and the team reached the Olango Channel in Lapu-Lapu City at 4:30 pm.

They used a motorized banca similar to that used by the suspects in dumping the mayor’s remains.