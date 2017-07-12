Search for article

Drug suspect with ties to Saballones nabbed

06:55 PM July 12th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, July 12th, 2017 06:55 PM

A SUSPECTED drug pusher with alleged ties to drug lord Franz Sabalones was arrested in a drug bust at Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City at 9:40 pm last Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Regino Maramag of the Pardo police precinct said the suspect identified as Agustin Cabriles Delfin was a level three target.

Seized from Delfin were packs of shabu worth P575,000, one loaded pistol, one silencer and one air gun.

Maramag said the suspect was under surveillance for four weeks.

Delfin is now detained at the Pardo police precinct.

Suspected drug pusher Agustin Delfin is believed to have connections with drug lord Franz Sabalones. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

