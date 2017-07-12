Drug suspect with ties to Saballones nabbed

A SUSPECTED drug pusher with alleged ties to drug lord Franz Sabalones was arrested in a drug bust at Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City at 9:40 pm last Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Regino Maramag of the Pardo police precinct said the suspect identified as Agustin Cabriles Delfin was a level three target.

Seized from Delfin were packs of shabu worth P575,000, one loaded pistol, one silencer and one air gun.

Maramag said the suspect was under surveillance for four weeks.

Delfin is now detained at the Pardo police precinct.