40 villages in Cebu to be declared drug-free

An additional 40 barangays including 11 from San Remigio town, Cebu will be declared drug-free by next week.

An oversight committee chaired by Regional Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the other barangays failed to meet requirements such as a community based treatment center for drug surrenderers.

Another 29 barangays from Bogo City will also be declared drug free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of these barangays will be honored after next Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the Capitol grounds.

Ivy Durano-Meca, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office, called for the inclusion of local representatives of the Department of Interior and Local Governments (DILG) in the oversight committee for guidance in the anti-drugs campaign on the barangay level.