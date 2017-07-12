DNA samples match late mayor’s mother

THE DNA profile of the blood samples taken from the motor boat allegedly used to dump the body of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Boniel is ‘consistent’ with the DNA profile of the late mayor’s mother.

The PNP’s crime lab confirmed the DNA test result on Wednesday. A copy of the DNA test was released to the Police Regional Office-7.

Mayor Boniel was killed on June 7 before her remains were dumped into the waters of Lapu-Lapu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Nino Rey Boniel, is tagged as the main suspect of the crime.

A final search and retrieval operation of the late mayor’s body is scheduled tomorrow morning.