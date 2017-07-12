PDEA nets P5M shabu from dealers

MORE than P5 million worth of shabu were seized from two suspected drug dealers in separate operations by the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Cebu.

In Lapu-Lapu City, PDEA operatives arrested a certain Marietta Selerio at her home in Sitio Ampalaya, Barangay Gun-ob at 7:30 a.m. yesterday.

The 57-year-old Selerio yielded 950 grams of shabu worth P4.7 million and assorted credit and ATM cards.

PDEA Regional Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said Selerio dealt in drugs with her husband for a decade. Her husband was jailed in Muntinlupa in 2002 and died a few years after.

Ruiz said Selerio took her husband’s contacts supplying drugs there. The PDEA regional director said her name cropped up in most reports on illegal drug activities.

Ruiz said Selerio is part of a drug syndicate operating in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. Selerio can dispose one kilo of illegal drugs every week, Ruiz said.

In Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, a suspected drug pusher with alleged ties to drug lord Franz Sabalones was arrested in a drug bust at 9:40 p.m. last Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Regino Maramag of the Pardo police precinct said the suspect identified as Agustin Cabriles Delfin was a level three target.

Seized from Delfin were packs of shabu worth P575,000, one loaded pistol, one silencer and one air gun.