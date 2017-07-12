Osmeña confident DILG to rule in favor of BO-PK

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is confident that the opinion of the Department of Interior and Local Government Central Office on which party has reached the simple majority in the City Council will be in favor of the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK).

Osmeña said the Barug Team Rama is trying to confuse the people with their legal technicalities.

During the regular session last Tuesday, majority floor leader Margarita Osmeña and minority floor leader James Anthony Cuenco moved to ask the DILG to resolve the issue.

The Barug Team Rama argued that the administration failed to reach the simple majority requirement which is 10. They cited a Supreme Court ruling which states that the presiding officer should be included in determining the majority.

The BO-PK councilors, however, claimed that the presiding officer is only counted in determining a quorum and not in determining the simple majority.