Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior flyweight champion Milan Melindo will make his first IBF flyweight title defense against Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler of South Africa on September 16 at the Cebu City Waterfront Hotel.

Melindo, who sports a 36-2-0 (win-loss-draw) record, is coming off a technical knockout victory over Akira Yaegashi last May. That was his 13th win via knockout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budler is ranked the sixth best pug by the World Boxing Council (WBC). He holds a record of 31 wins, two losses , no draw and has 10 knockout wins.

He is a two-division International Boxing Organization (IBO) world champion and the current IBO Light Flyweight champion.