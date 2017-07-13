Curfew ordinance enforcement in Lapu sought

With the Lapu-Lapu City police intensifying its campaign against drug dealers and other criminals, it also called on barangays to enforce the curfew ordinance on minors.

Ordinance No. 179-2009 prohibits minors from wandering or staying in any public road, park, plaza, wharf, public market, beach, disco pub, karaoke bar or any public places between 10 p.m to 5 a.m.

The curfew ordinance is aimed at keeping minors off the streets and protecting them from the dangers of illegal drugs and criminal activities.

“We are campaigning for its strict enforcement by the barangays so minors won’t get caught in our anti-crime operations,” said Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief.

Since Wednesday evening, the Lapu-Lapu City police rounded up 97 children who were caught staying on public places past 10 p.m. Cabagnot reminded parents and guardians to take responsibility for their children’s whereabouts.

The 97 minors have already been returned to their homes after they were briefed on the rules of the curfew ordinance.