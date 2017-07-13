Grand Finals of National Milo Marathon to showcase Cebu’s cultural, heritage sites

Organizers of the National Milo Marathon officially launched the 41st edition of the prestigious footrace Thursday at the I’M Hotel in Makati City.

There will be 15 regional legs spread across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao for this year’s edition with the grand finals to be held in Cebu City on December 3 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cebu grand finals organizer Ricky Ballesteros said during the launch that they will do their best to come up with a race that will highlight Cebu.

“As the organizer of the grand finals, we will make sure to come up with the best and scenic route and showcase Cebu’s cultural and heritage sites,” said Ballesteros.

The series will kick off in Urdaneta City on July 16 and the last regional leg will be at Cagayan de Oro City on November 19.