Search for article

Grand Finals of National Milo Marathon to showcase Cebu’s cultural, heritage sites

SHARES:

04:00 PM July 13th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, July 13th, 2017 04:00 PM

From left to right: NMM Race Organizer Rio Dela Cruz, Business Executive Officer Joey Uy, NMM Finals Cebu Race Organizer Ricky Ballesteros, Business Unit Manager Willy De Ocampo, Milo Philippines Sports Exec Robbie De Vera and Milo Philippines Sports Executive Lester Castillo pose with the Milo Banner after the 41st Milo Marathon press conference at I’M Hotel in Makati, Metro Manila. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

Organizers of the National Milo Marathon officially launched the 41st edition of the prestigious footrace Thursday at the I’M Hotel in Makati City.

There will be 15 regional legs spread across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao for this year’s edition with the grand finals to be held in Cebu City on December 3 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cebu grand finals organizer Ricky Ballesteros said during the launch that they will do their best to come up with a race that will highlight Cebu.

“As the organizer of the grand finals, we will make sure to come up with the best and scenic route and showcase Cebu’s cultural and heritage sites,” said Ballesteros.

The series will kick off in Urdaneta City on July 16 and the last regional leg will be at Cagayan de Oro City on November 19.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.