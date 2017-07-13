Capitol information chief faces Ombud plaint

Two public information officers (PIO) of the Cebu provincial government face complaints filed by two broadcasters against them at the Ombudsman-Visayas.

Citing conflict of interest, radio broadcasters Arnel Bacalan of DYRC and Isabelo ‘Rico’ Osmeña of dyCM filed a letter-complaint at the Ombudsman-Visayas asking them to investigate Capitol PIO Jayson Monteclar and his assistant, Jethro Bacolod.

The complainants stated Monteclar and Bacolod are holding positions both in the province and in a private broadcasting company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monteclar said he will only comment once he received a copy of the complaint, last Wednesday at the Ombudsman-Visayas.