Furniture worker nabbed for robbery in Liloan

One of two furniture workers in Liloan town was arrested by police for allegedly robbing a woman along a street in Barangay Poblacion last July 9.

The suspects were identified as Chad Solis Yap, a 30-year-old resident of Juan Luna Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City who rents a home in Barangay Yati, Liloan town.

His younger brother Christian was also tagged as a suspect by the 29-year-old victim Joan Benaro who identified him and Chad as robbing her of her shoulder bag containing one cell phone, documents, and P10,000 cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benaro’s husband followed up her case at the Liloan police precinct after Chad supposedly extorted money from her relatives using her cell phone.

Chad was identified through the PhilHealth ID card he left at a money transfer outlet that had his photo but his brother Christian’s name printed on it.

Chad was arrested by police after he was invited for questioning in relation to the crime. The victim’s items were not found inside Chad’s rented room while Christian remains at large.